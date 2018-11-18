The reinvention of a photographic film company has transformed a pioneering stem cell startup into a biotech leader with an eye toward regenerative medicine and drug discovery.
The former Cellular Dynamics International Inc., with deep ties to stem cell researchers at UW-Madison, was acquired by Fujifilm in 2015 in a $307 million deal.
Seimi Satake, chairman and CEO of what is now FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (FCDI), says his firm serves patients by driving innovations in the use and manufacture of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology in pharmaceutical research.
“The prospect for industrialization in this area is so wide, and I believe that combinations with our expertise and the broader Fujifilm know-how and core technologies will accelerate this achievement,” Satake says.
The firm’s commitment to investment in the life sciences will pay dividends in the long term, he adds.
“Our capabilities in the life sciences and regenerative medicine fields are rapidly growing, with combined experience in cell culture media, the development and manufacture of iPSCs, regenerative medicine, drug formulation technologies and biopharma contract development and manufacturing,” Satake adds.
Being in Madison, close to UW’s research powerhouses, has also helped, he says.
For example, stem cell pioneer James Thomson and David Gamm, UW researchers and co-founders of the firm, serve as scientific advisory board members for FCDI’s cardiac and other cell therapy programs. Opsis Therapeutics, co-founded by Gamm, focuses on retinal diseases and is an FCDI partner.
Satake also says that collaboration with the university’s Waisman Center on the best manufacturing practices for stem cell lines has been critical.
Satake says the next frontiers for FDCI are exciting. For example, it has licensed University of California-Irvine’s technologies for the derivation of microglia. This license allows FCDI to differentiate pluripotent stem cells into microglia, which play a role in understanding degenerative neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, with the potential of bringing treatments to patients faster.
Hurdles remain, Satake cautions, but the firm is working to overcome them.
“There is a gap between what we would like to do and what we can do at this time,” he says. “We need to scale up in order to meet our goals. Hopefully, with the availability and use of iPSCs added to the research phase of the drug development pipeline, scientists can lower the cost and time it takes to bring a new drug to market,” Satake says, noting that the drug development process often takes 10-15 years.
Thomson’s landmark contributions to the field and his proximity to FCDI have been a boon to the firm, Satake says.
“We are extremely grateful to James Thomson’s contributions to stem cell science and his innovations in the development of reprogramming technologies for iPSCs,” Satake says.
The availability of highly reproducible iPSCs has “the potential to change the drug discovery and development process by enabling scientists to study how diseases interact on human biology before ever reaching a patient,” Satake adds.