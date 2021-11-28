 Skip to main content
Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood
A native of Oregon, Wisconsin, Conklin arrives at the high school level with personal bests of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. If he had been old enough to compete in high school at state last season, that freestyle time would have placed him fifth overall, while his breaststroke time would have been 0.04 seconds shy of gold. It points to Conklin being one of the notable freshman swimmers in Wisconsin.

