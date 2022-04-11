Finn Jackson, jr., Madison West

Eight strokes back of qualifying for state with an individual berth at sectionals, Jackson has some work to do to break down the door this spring. But he's a young up-and-comer with the potential to do so.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today