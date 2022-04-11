 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finn Jackson, jr., Madison West

Eight strokes back of qualifying for state with an individual berth at sectionals, Jackson has some work to do to break down the door this spring. But he's a young up-and-comer with the potential to do so.

