Two days after being named Miss Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock was one of several area players named to the WBCA All-State teams.
Warnock was a unanimous selection to the Division 2 first team. Other area players earning unanimous honors were Monroe senior Sydney Hilliard, Beaver Dam senior Tara Stauffacher and Beaver Dam sophomore Maty Wilke.
The 6-foot, 2-inch Warnock, who will play next season at the University of Iowa, averaged 29.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while leading the Silver Eagles to a 20-3 record. She finished with 2,311 career points.
Stauffacher, a University of Wisconsin recruit, led the Golden Beavers to a 27-1 record and a third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title. The 5-11 wing averaged 11.4 points per game and led Beaver Dam to a 104-5 record over her four-year career.
Wilke, a 5-10 guard, averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Golden Beavers. Wilke already holds a long list of college offers, including from all four state Division I programs.
Ashala Moseberry, a 5-11 senior wing from Madison East, was the only area player to make the Division 1 first team. She averaged 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game as the Purgolders went 15-10.
Two-time Division 3 state champion Marshall placed two sophomores on the Division 3 first team. Anna Lutz, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. And guard Mia Morel, a two-time all-state pick, averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Cardinals, who finished 26-2.
Also making the Division 3 first team was Wisconsin Dells senior Katelyn Meister, who will play next year at Michigan Tech. She averaged 21.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 3.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the Chiefs, who went 19-4.
Making the Division 5 first team were sophomore Bailey Butler, junior Hannah Butler and junior Natalie Leuzinger of state champion Black Hawk, senior Jordyn Hutzler of Rio and junior Skylar White of River Ridge.
In Division 1, area players earning honorable mention were senior Grace Hilber of Sun Prairie and junior Sitori Tanin of state runner-up Middleton. Area Division 2 honorable mention picks were junior Jada Donaldson and senior Paige Schumann of Beaver Dam and senior Aleah Grundahl of DeForest.
Division 3 honorable mention went to Lodi senior Alana Gilles.
Area players making the Division 4 honorable mention list were Belleville senior Rachael Heittola and Mineral Point senior McKenna Reichling. Fall River junior Samantha Leisemann earned honorable mention in Division 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2018-2019 ALL-STATE TEAMS
DIVISION 1
First team
Natalie Andersen, sr., Mukwonago; Grace Beyer, sr., Mukwonago; Shea Dechant, sr., Kimberly; Leah Earnest, jr., Stevens Point; Caelan Givens, jr., Chippewa Falls; Natalie McNeal, jr., Germantown (unanimous); Ashala Moseberry, sr., Madison East; Emma Nagel, jr., Bay Port; Sydnee Roby, sr., Milwaukee King (unanimous); Maddie Schires, sr., Wausau West.
Honorable mention
Kaye Clark, sr., Milwaukee King; Grace Crowley, sr., Mequon Homestead; Kadie Deaton, sr., Wausau West; Maddie Gard, sr., Oak Creek; Katie Gard, sr., Oak Creek; Grace Hilber, sr., Sun Prairie; Anna Mortag, jr., Brookfield Central; Olivia Pitrof, jr., Racine Horlick; Kendall Renard, jr., Green Bay Preble; Sitori Tanin, jr., Middleton.
DIVISION 2
First team
Ellie Clements, sr., Whitefish Bay; Sydney Hilliard, sr., Monroe (unanimous); Julia Hintz, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Ariel Kirkwood, sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Macy McGlone, jr., Hortonville; Cassie Schiltz, sr., Luxemburg-Casco (unanimous); Jaddan Simmons, jr., Green Bay Southwest; Tara Stauffacher, sr., Beaver Dam (unanimous); McKenna Warnock, sr., Monona Grove (unanimous); Maty Wilke, so., Beaver Dam (unanimous).
Honorable mention
Maddison Baker, jr., West Bend West; Hannah Belanger, sr., Grafton; Jada Donaldson, jr., Beaver Dam; Aleah Grundahl, sr., DeForest; Madison Lindauer, sr., Tomah; Kylie Mogen, sr., Menomonie; Lai' Janique Perry-Ellis, sr., Milwaukee Washington; Bailey Reardon, sr., River Falls; Sydney Reinhardt, sr., Slinger; Lauren Schill, jr., Pewaukee; Paige Schumann, sr., Beaver Dam.
DIVISION 3
First team
Sara Dax, sr., Kewaunee; Ella Diny, jr., Wrightstown; Callie Genke, so., Freedom; Madelyn Granica, sr., Amery; Chelby Koker, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran (unanimous); Anna Lutz, so., Marshall; Sami Martin, jr., Platteville; Katelyn Meister, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Mia Morel, so., Marshall; Kiarra Otto, sr., Laconia (unanimous); Lexi Wagner, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (unanimous).
Honorable mention
Abbie Aalsma, fr., Waupun; Alissa Dins, sr., Laconia; Bridget Froehlke, jr., Wrightstown; Alana Gilles, sr., Lodi; Ashley Groshek, sr., Amherst; Emily Neff, sr., Hayward; Morgan Radtke, sr., Elk Mound; Savannah Walsdorf, sr., Kiel; Haylee Yaeger, sr., Prescott.
DIVISION 4
First team
Emily Annis, sr., Durand; Courtney Becker, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Mesa Byom, jr. Melrose-Mindoro; Lexi Donarski, jr., La Crosse Aquinas (unanimous); Alexandra Dornfeld, sr., Markesan; Teryn Karlstad, sr., Eau Claire Regis (unanimous); Kylie Schmidt, so., Mishicot; Erika Simmons, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Caroline Strande, jr., Racine Lutheran; Shemera Williams, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science.
Honorable mention
Emily Behnke, sr., Manitowoc Lutheran; Chloe Gruszynski, jr., Crivitz; Rachael Heittola, sr., Belleville; Emily Herzberg, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; McKenna Reichling, sr., Mineral Point; Tabitha Renkas, jr., Crandon; Alexis Rolph, sr., Lourdes Academy; Ashley Streveler, sr., Colby; Hailey Voelker, jr., Colby.
DIVISION 5
First team
Bailey Butler, so., Black Hawk; Hannah Butler, jr., Black Hawk; Jordyn Hutzler, sr., Rio; Kailey Ketz, sr., Clayton; Makaylee Kuhn, sr., Hilbert (unanimous); Alison Leslie, sr., Clayton; Natalie Leuzinger, jr., Black Hawk; Brianna Nelson, jr., Eleva-Strum; Julia Seidel, jr., Wausau Newman; Jennifer Wendler, sr., Owen-Withee (unanimous); Skylar White, jr., River Ridge.
Honorable mention
Madalyn Bohn, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Kenadi Diedrich, sr., Athens; Jadelyn Ganski, jr., Wausau Newman; Remi Geiger, jr., Loyal; Samantha Leisemann, jr., Fall River; Payton Pluff, sr., Gibraltar; Lynnsey Tuscher, sr., Independence.