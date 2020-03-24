FILLING OUT THE STARTING ROTATION

When camp opened, Craig Counsell considered four of his five starting rotation slots filled with some alignment of Brett Anderson, Adrian Houser, Josh Lindblom and Brandon Woodruff penciled in and Corbin Burnes, Eric Lauer and Freddy Peralta (above) battling for the fifth spot.

Lauer was the front-runner for that spot before suffering a left shoulder impingement that was likely to land him on the injured list to open the season. He appeared in three games in Arizona, allowing just one earned run with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Peralta, armed with a new-and-improved slider that he honed during winter ball, allowed six runs over 12 innings of work during Cactus League play while striking out 15 batters with just five walks during that stretch.