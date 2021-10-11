 Skip to main content
Fifth inning: Lorenzo Cain grounds out to short
Milwaukee had put only one runner in scoring position through four innings against Braves starter Ian Anderson but found itself in a perfect situation when Luis Urias reached on an catcher's interference to open the fifth and moved to third when Omar Narvaez followed with a double.

It looked like the Brewers might finally snap out of their funk when Lorenzo Cain came up and hit a rocket that came off his bat at 101 MPH, according to Statcast, but unfortunately for the Brewers, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was able to snare it and throw to first in plenty of time to catch Cain for the first out of the inning.

