Fifth inning: Kolten Wong lines out to first
Fifth inning: Kolten Wong lines out to first

Milwaukee had one more chance in the inning when Kolten Wong came up with two out. He also worked the count full and when Anderson left a curveball up over the middle of the plate, Wong was ready. It left his bat at 101 MPH but like the two previous batters, the ball shot right at a Braves defender — in this case, first baseman Freddie Freeman who barely moved his feet to get Anderson out of the inning.

