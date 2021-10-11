Milwaukee had one more chance in the inning when Kolten Wong came up with two out. He also worked the count full and when Anderson left a curveball up over the middle of the plate, Wong was ready. It left his bat at 101 MPH but like the two previous batters, the ball shot right at a Braves defender — in this case, first baseman Freddie Freeman who barely moved his feet to get Anderson out of the inning.
Fifth inning: Kolten Wong lines out to first
Related to this story
Watch now: 5 plays too costly for the Brewers to overcome as the Braves earned their second straight win
That the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves down, 2-1, to the Atlanta Braves and on the brink of elimination from the National League Division …