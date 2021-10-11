 Skip to main content
Fifth inning: Daniel Vogelbach's fielder's choice

Later in the inning, Counsell gambled by pulling Freddy Peralta after four scoreless innings in favor of pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach. Vogelbach laid off a pair of curveballs to get ahead, 2-0, then looked at a 93 MPH fastball for strike one. After Vogelbach fouled off an 88 MPH changeup to even the count, Anderson came back with a fastball that left Vogelbach's bat at 99 MPH but right at third baseman Austin Riley who threw home and caught Urias in a rundown.

