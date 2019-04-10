With Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the bench because of a minutes restriction and Khris Middleton joining him after cramping up, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer leaned on two other starters in overtime.
Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon were up to the task.
Bledsoe scored five of his 26 points in overtime, Brogdon added 25 points and a 3-pointer late in the extra period while Milwaukee's two All-Stars rested, and the Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 141-140.
"It builds a lot of confidence," Budenholzer said. "All year we've been talking about different guys can step up and make plays. For Malcolm to make a shot, for Bled to make all the big plays he did, it speaks well for us going forward."
Bledsoe added 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Bucks to their sixth straight win. Nikola Mirotic, appearing in his fourth game for the Bucks since being acquired in a mid-season trade, scored 21 points while connecting on 5 of 8 3-pointers.
Winning while Antetokounmpo and Middleton sat down the stretch made it sweeter for Milwaukee.
"We've got the best record in the league for a reason," Bledsoe said after the overtime victory. "Even though those are our two best players we still have a full, complete team out there playing."
Antetokounmpo scored 17 points in 25 minutes and made a pair of key baskets for Milwaukee late in the fourth quarter, but spent nearly all of overtime on the bench with a grey towel wrapped around his shoulders in his first game back from a sore right knee. He came back with 11.8 seconds remaining and made three inbounds passes but did not take a shot.