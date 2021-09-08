Feb. 5 | Penn State

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
2020-21 season: The Nittany Lions finished 11th in the Big Ten last season after a 7-12 conference record and 11-14 overall mark. They were knocked out of the conference tournament by Wisconsin, which won 75-74 in the second round.
Series: Wisconsin and Penn State split games during the regular season, but the Big Ten tournament win added to the Badgers overall lead making the all time-series record 41-11.
Heading into the 2021-22 season: Micah Shrewsberry took over after Pat Chambers resigned and returns a good number of talented players. The Nittany Lions lost leading scorer Myreon Jones, but retained Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms, who averaged the third and fifth-most points per game for the team last season. Senior John Harrar also returns and Penn State added Siena transfer Jalen Pickett.