 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5 | Penn State
0 Comments

Feb. 5 | Penn State

  • 0
B10 Penn St Wisconsin Basketball

Penn State's Myreon Jones is trapped by Wisconsin's Brad Davison, left, and D'Mitrik Trice during the second half of the Badgers' 75-74 victory over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday in Indianapolis. 

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

2020-21 season: The Nittany Lions finished 11th in the Big Ten last season after a 7-12 conference record and 11-14 overall mark. They were knocked out of the conference tournament by Wisconsin, which won 75-74 in the second round.

Series: Wisconsin and Penn State split games during the regular season, but the Big Ten tournament win added to the Badgers overall lead making the all time-series record 41-11.

Heading into the 2021-22 season: Micah Shrewsberry took over after Pat Chambers resigned and returns a good number of talented players. The Nittany Lions lost leading scorer Myreon Jones, but retained Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms, who averaged the third and fifth-most points per game for the team last season. Senior John Harrar also returns and Penn State added Siena transfer Jalen Pickett.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rihanna reportedly drops lawsuit against her father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics