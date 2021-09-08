Feb. 20 | Michigan

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
2020-21 season: Michigan only lost three games to Big Ten opponents and earned a 23-5 overall record last season. The Wolverines won the regular season conference title but lost to Ohio State 68-67 in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament. They were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament but lost to UCLA in the Elite Eight.
Series: The Badgers dropped both contests to Michigan last season. The Wolverines have a 94-76 edge in the all-time matchup.
Heading into 2021-22: Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and graduate guard Eli Brooks will lead Michigan again this season. Dickinson led the team as a freshman with an average of 14.1 points per game and earned the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Joining the two is the No. 1 ranked 2021 class. per 247Sports, and Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante’ Jones, who averaged 19.1 points per game last season in the Sun Belt conference.