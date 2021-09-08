Feb. 2 | Illinois

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
2020-21 season: The Fighting Illini finished sixth in the Big Ten but won the conference tournament and entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed. Their season ended with a second-round loss to No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago. Their final record was 24-7.
Series: Illinois bested Wisconsin twice during conference play last season. The two teams have played each other more than 200 times with the The Fighting Illini holding a 113-90 edge.
Heading into 2021-22: Illinois may have lost star guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Chicago Bulls, but junior center Kofi Cockburn returns. Cockburn was the Illini’s second-leading scorer with 17.7 points per game. After dropping out of the NBA draft he considered other schools but ultimately decided to stay at Illinois. The Illini also have a solid guard presence in sophomore Andre Curbelo, senior Trent Frazier and senior Da’Monte Williams.