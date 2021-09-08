 Skip to main content
Feb. 2 | Illinois
B10 Ohio St. Illinois Basketball

Illinois's Kofi Cockburn dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference championship, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. 

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

2020-21 season: The Fighting Illini finished sixth in the Big Ten but won the conference tournament and entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed. Their season ended with a second-round loss to No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago. Their final record was 24-7.

Series: Illinois bested Wisconsin twice during conference play last season. The two teams have played each other more than 200 times with the The Fighting Illini holding a 113-90 edge.

Heading into 2021-22: Illinois may have lost star guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Chicago Bulls, but junior center Kofi Cockburn returns. Cockburn was the Illini’s second-leading scorer with 17.7 points per game. After dropping out of the NBA draft he considered other schools but ultimately decided to stay at Illinois. The Illini also have a solid guard presence in sophomore Andre Curbelo, senior Trent Frazier and senior Da’Monte Williams.

