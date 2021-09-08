Feb. 12 | Rutgers

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
2020-21 season: Rutgers made its way to the NCAA tournament, despite having an average 10-10 conference season. The Scarlet Knights lost to No. 2 see Houston in the second round and finished their season 16-12.
Series: Wisconsin and Rutgers had only met three times before the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Badgers’ 60-54 road win last season improved their overall series lead to 9-3.
Heading into 2021-22: Rutgers returns senior guard Ron Harper Jr. and fifth-year guard Geo Baker, who combined for an average of 25.3 points per game last season. The Scarlet Knights also lost two key players in big man Myles Johnson, who transferred to UCLA, and Jacob Young, who went to Oregon.