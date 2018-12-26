The Wisconsin-infused USA women's hockey team beat arch-rival Canada 3-2 on penalty shots for the gold medal in South Korea, avenging losses in the finals of the previous two Olympics.
Former UW stars Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Alex Rigsby and Madison native Amanda Kessel played for Team USA, with Knight scoring a goal in the final and Kessel scoring one of the USA's three goals in the shootout.
Two days later, the U.S. men's curling team scored five points in the eighth end to put away heavily favored Sweden in the final. McFarland's Matt Hamilton became a social-media sensation while leading Team USA to victory.