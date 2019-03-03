Connecting corporate culture to community service is part of what binds Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. to its employees.
The Madison-based company, with 6,976 employees nationwide, reached out to the community by creating Fairway Cares – an extension of CEO Steve Jacobson’s belief that “It’s not about the loans we do. It’s about the hearts we change.”
Fairway Cares, conceived in 2016, assembles and distributes customized packages of items targeted at cancer patients, those experiencing grief and critically ill individuals who are suggested by employees. Recipients can include family members, friends or business contacts.
Packages for cancer patients, for example, might contain a blanket, a water bottle, snacks, a book on hope and other items. In 2017, Fairway Cares sent out 268 packages, a number that increased to 769 in 2018. This year, it expects to distribute more than 1,500.
“We have some of the biggest-hearted people just so willing to give of themselves, and that has created a rich culture,” said Sherri Anderson, who heads Fairway Cares. “It’s really challenging people to be the best version of themselves.”
Fairway also supports the American Warrior Initiative, which helps real estate professionals recognize the needs of veterans seeking homes.
One employee said, “The leadership wants to do the right thing, and they set that tone throughout the company.”
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., founded in 1996, emphasizes community decision-making and speedy responses from its employees. Fairway’s annual volume exceeds $26 billion.
“You can solve a problem quicker in community,” Anderson said. “And speed-to-response is a key element in any business. It brings an energy to what we do.”
In addition to enjoying more conventional benefits, Fairway employees also enjoy company contributions of $500 to $2,000 to health savings accounts, a book-of-the-month club for employees, discounted home mortgages, an on-site workout facility and a $200 annual wellness reimbursement.