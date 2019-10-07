With facilities playing a big role in attracting recruits, two Big Ten schools got the go-ahead in the offseason for renovation projects focused on player amenities.
At Michigan State, construction is underway on an $18.8 million expansion of Munn Ice Arena that is expected to be complete by next fall. The addition — shown in the above rendering — will include a new team suite with training areas and weight room. At ground level, it'll have a new public entrance to the building that opened in 1974.
Minnesota got approval for a $1.85 million remake of team space at 3M Arena at Mariucci that will include a new weight room and offices. The home locker room at Mariucci, which opened in 1993, was renovated in 2016.
A $42 million, multi-sport project to add weight training, nutrition and academic space at UW's Kohl Center has been in design development and isn't scheduled to be completed until at least 2023.