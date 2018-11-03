Nakia Harper-Bray, known to staff and students as "Ms. Kiki," gets the call on her walkie-talkie: She's needed in a third-grade class.
The slight woman walks briskly down one of the three long hallways at Falk Elementary School to the gymnasium, where the students have stopped their game of "gaga" and sit quietly along one wall.
Harper-Bray walks up to the teacher, they privately exchange a few words, and then Harper-Bray discreetly beckons two girls, who dutifully follow her over to a corner of a gym where there's a folded up mat they can sit on. Harper-Bray sits between them and crouches down a bit, so she can be at eye level.
The class resumes for the five minutes or so it has left, and the two girls join their classmates as they line up to leave when it's over.
Harper-Bray, a behavior interventionist with the Madison School District, says later that the call to the gym was pretty typical for the school, a diverse mix of about 390 students -- mostly nonwhite and low-income -- on Madison's Southwest Side.
"That was just a competitive gym game," she said, with one girl complaining that the other wasn't sharing the ball. There was some heated talk between the two, she said, and the teacher called for help before it had a chance to escalate into something more.
"Before they sat down, I asked them to fix their faces," Harper-Bray said, meaning tamp down the angry expressions. It really works, she said: Look less angry and lo and behold, you feel less angry.
She then asked both girls how they might have handled the situation differently, and "one said 'be a team player," she said, "and the other said 'share.'" The intervention ended, as they must, with apologies to those involved -- the girls to each other and both to the teacher.
As the girls left Harper-Bray's tutelage and rejoined their classmates to leave the gym, Falk's principal, Adam Zingsheim, caught their eyes and asked, "doing better?"
They both nod. The girls were still angry with each other, Harper-Bray says later, so she advised them to take a few deep breaths. But they were also ready to go back to class.
Part of Zingsheim's approach under the district's four-year-old Behavior Education Plan is to spend a lot of time nipping behavior problems in the bud, in the belief that lots of time put in at the front end ultimately leaves more time for learning and gets children who act out back on task or back into the classroom more quickly than if they're are allowed to stew.
To that end, Zingsheim sees another third-grader walking down the hall and notices something in his demeanor, so he stops to speak with him briefly, then walks him back to his class. Zingsheim promises him that if he still wants to talk later, the two can meet at lunch hour in the cafeteria.
The student was also upset about something that happened at gym, Zingsheim said, "and he's a young man that will hold onto that stuff for a while."
When he gets this young man back his class, he's made aware of another student who a substitute teacher says was making noises in class and might have spit water at a teacher. (It turns out to have been less a loogie and more a raspberry.)
As this new student and Zeimsheim walk back up the hallway, the principal radios Harper-Bray.
"Do you have a moment for a break for our handsome young man from third grade?" he says into the walkie talkie. He said staff try not to use students' names over the walkie-talkies to protect their privacy.
The "handsome young man" gets to go for a short time to the school's "sensory room," where a treadmill, heavy blanket, small trampoline and other tools help children regain their bearings when they need a little less stimulation.
Later, the student and Harper-Bray pass out school-made cards to students with recent birthdays -- a way for the student to get out of the emotional lane he had been in in the classroom and to connect with other students, as well as to show students that Harper-Bray isn't just there when someone's in trouble. She can celebrate, too.
If a student's behavior can't be managed in the classroom, Harper-Bray takes them to her small, windowless office. It's got soft lighting, ocean sounds playing in the background, a mat for children who might need a few minutes of rest and cards and other media with sayings including "empty your emotional rain gauge" (i.e., feel free to cry).
Students are generally limited to 10 minutes in the room, with an extra five possible if they really need it, and every "behavior event" is catalogued via a software program called eduCLIMBER.
It's not just the students Harper-Bray must keep in mind.
"You always have to look at the teacher's expression," she said, to make sure they're ready for the student to return to class, too.