Executive Q&A: WPS HEALTH SOLUTIONS | MIKE HAMERLIK, PRESIDENT & CEO

WPS Health Solutions, founded in 1946, is a leading not-for-profit health insurer whose services have grown to reach active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S. and internationally.

Mike Hamerlik, president and CEO, discusses the organization’s culture and commitment:

How intentional is WPS in creating a corporate culture where employees can thrive?

At WPS Health Solutions, we are absolutely committed to a corporate culture based on inclusivity, mutual respect, and open, honest communication. We regularly check in with employees using surveys to gauge their total motivation score. And after 75 years in business, we remain focused on our mission to provide access to healthcare for military personnel and veterans around the world, senior citizens across the country and families right here in Wisconsin.

Your purpose is to make health care easier for those you serve. How do you keep employees focused on that goal and mission?

WPS employees are laser-focused on how we can help the customers and beneficiaries we serve. We’re always looking for ways to add value, improve service, streamline processes and resolve issues in ways that show people we care.

Building a customer service ethic isn’t easy. How does WPS keep its staff invested in serving customers?

Health care and health insurance are complicated. WPS does extensive training for all new employees, and we’re focused on serving our customers and beneficiaries because we care. We care about helping Medicare beneficiaries get the health care they need. We care about the health of veterans who have given so much to our country. We care about our health insurance customers and work hard to provide better, easier access to care. It’s who we are.