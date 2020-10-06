Executive Q&A with Jonathan Baran, CEO and Co-Founder Carebot Health, Inc.

But as healthcare IT has entered the mainstream and folks became more aware - particularly of Epic Systems - the conversation shifted. Now, when I say we're based in Madison, Wisconsin, the immediate response is "Everyone’s from Madison! It seems like that's the spot to be for health care IT."

What attracted you to the Madison region?

I grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, but like many others was drawn to the University of Wisconsin and its outstanding engineering program. After finishing graduate school, it seemed like a natural fit to make Madison my home.

What are the biggest challenges in raising venture capital in this region for healthcare startups?

Because of Madison's increased reputation on the national stage, raising capital here isn’t much harder than raising capital elsewhere. Don't get me wrong, raising capital is always hard. But more venture capitalists are understanding that innovation is going to happen outside of Silicon Valley. With the right level of traction, any business will be appealing to venture capitalists. In addition, locally-based but nationally-recognized investors such as HealthX Ventures, gives Madison’s homegrown talent direct access to funding capital.