Executive Q&A with Darcey Nett, CEO DotCom Therapy

All of this naturally leads to an increased need for healthcare software jobs in the area. Our Midwest city is constantly attracting fresh talent and I’m so excited to be a part of this new health tech industry hub.

What attracted you to the Madison region?

Well, I was lucky enough to get a taste of Madison life early on from my older siblings, who attended UW-Madison. One Badger football game and a visit to the Memorial Union Terrace was all it took to decide I’d follow in their footsteps.

Now, the longer I live here— 20 years and counting — the more I appreciate our city’s small-town, community-focused ethos. Both personally and professionally, I value programs like Dane Buy Local and want to do my part to support the homegrown small businesses, services and products we’re so fortunate to have here.

What are the biggest challenges in raising VC in this region for healthcare startups?

Traditionally, venture capitalists have focused on the East and West coasts in cities deemed tech-rich, such as San Francisco and Boston.