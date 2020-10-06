Executive Q&A with Chris Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of EnsoData

What attracted you to the Madison region?

My co-founders and I attended the UW; then after we graduated we moved to the Bay Area to start our company. But we chose to relocate back to Madison because of the great community, which we wanted to continue to be a part of and take advantage of. Plus, we really felt like Madison had done so much for us we wanted a chance to give something back.

What are the biggest challenges in raising venture capital (VC) for healthcare startups in this region?

In general, the biggest challenge is that folks in the Midwest are simply too modest. To raise VC you really need to be ready to tell a big story and to share a big vision. I think most company founders in Wisconsin and the Midwest have a good story to tell but don’t do themselves justice in telling their story the way it deserves to be told. Of course, we are fortunate now to have homegrown VC firms like HealthX Ventures who already know there are plenty of opportunities right here.

How has the COVID 19 pandemic affected your company?