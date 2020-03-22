EXECUTIVE Q&A/MATTHEW GONNERING, CEO, WIDEN ENTERPRISES INC. Goal-setting, transparency power Widen

How do you keep your team focused on Widen’s goals and mission?Teams use an objective key results model to set their quarterly goals. Teams map their quarterly goals to the annual focus areas and continuously update progress on those goals throughout the quarter. We continue to message and explore the best way to realize our 2032 vision of becoming the most admired organization in the world. One element of this is revenue growth and the other is to be studied in business schools throughout the world as a case study for good growth. By frequently communicating this, more people opt into our vision and help us realize it.