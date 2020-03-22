EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture

KL Engineering provides civil engineering services built around a specialization in transportation engineering.
Its areas of expertise include transportation design, construction management, planning and feasibility studies, structural design, environmental analyses, traffic signal and lighting design, survey and mapping, landscape architecture, utility coordination, electrical inspection, traffic studies, and site development.
The firm has offices in Madison, Green Bay, Menomonie and Germantown.
How important is it to employees and KL Engineering to provide workplace flexibility, and how do you bring that to life?It is a key element. Our view of workplace flexibility considers both personal and professional needs. Personally, we realize that our employees have unique life commitments outside of the workplace. To maintain work-life balance, we provide flexible schedules, compressed core hours and consideration of alternative work arrangements. Professionally, we work to be flexible in project and team assignments to allow employees the opportunity to have flexibility and mobility in their roles by working on and within a variety of projects and disciplines.
How do you instill a strong ethic of customer service and innovation in your employees?Our ownership group and management team understand the importance of leading by example. The vast majority of our business is repeat business, so meeting the client’s needs and building strong relationships is a core tenet within our daily operations and interactions. We want to make our clients’ lives easier, and better. Our focus on innovation is based on training and collaboration. We encourage our employees to be creative and share ideas. We strive to provide the necessary resources to learn about new technologies and trends in our industry.
How does KL Engineering view its role in the community and corporate philanthropy?It is important for our company and our staff to be visible in the communities in which we live and work, and for KLE to support what is important to our employees. One way we support this belief is through our corporate matching program, where we match our employees’ charitable contributions. Another way we support philanthropy is by providing flexible schedules and being supportive when employees want to volunteer during the workday. We encourage our employees to get involved in civic and community organizations and events and we are proud of the various community organizations our employees support.