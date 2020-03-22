EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture

How does KL Engineering view its role in the community and corporate philanthropy?It is important for our company and our staff to be visible in the communities in which we live and work, and for KLE to support what is important to our employees. One way we support this belief is through our corporate matching program, where we match our employees’ charitable contributions. Another way we support philanthropy is by providing flexible schedules and being supportive when employees want to volunteer during the workday. We encourage our employees to get involved in civic and community organizations and events and we are proud of the various community organizations our employees support.