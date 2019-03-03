The Douglas Stewart Co. is a leading education distributor that specializes in technology, education software and supplies.
How do you keep your team focused on your company’s mission and goals?
We keep our employees focused by 1) collaborating on clearly defined work plans tying each individual’s goals to company goals and reviewing quarterly; 2) providing incentive plans to achieve goals; and 3) conducting weekly manager meetings and monthly “town hall” meetings to communicate our progress through the year.
How do you keep employees invested in their work?
We strive to empower our employees to make their own decisions along the path to achieve both the individual goals on their work plans, but also team goals and company goals. Their reliance on and support of each other to succeed encourages them to stay invested in their work. We also provide guidance and mentoring to help employees feel fulfilled in what they are doing and proud of what they have accomplished.
How do you manage millennial workers?
We do not treat millennials differently than other groups of employees. We value our employees’ choice to work here so we work hard to provide an exceptional workplace while expecting performance to our high standards. We understand that each employee is an individual and it takes different means to motivate them, but we don’t differentiate based on age, gender, political or religious beliefs.