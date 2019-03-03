Pc/nametag, based in Verona, produces a large selection of customized products and services that help planners create events, ranging from weeklong conferences to corporate board meetings to music festivals and community fundraisers.
How do you describe your business philosophy?
I strongly believe in a company culture that practices transparency and collaboration. Be honest and direct with your team. No one wants to guess or try to read your mind, so be very specific about what you want to achieve. By establishing clear expectations and goals within the organization, you’re setting the foundation for true success.
How do you inspire confidence in the direction of pc/nametag?
By listening. It’s really important to listen to the concerns of your team. For each member to perform at their best, you need to hear what they are telling you and provide them with clear and thoughtful solutions. Listening is truly a skill that pays off in terms of building a confident group of people who value and strive to fulfill the company’s mission.
What keeps you coming to work every day?
Our employees and, of course, our customers. We’ve been lucky to have such a successful business within the events industry over the last 30-plus years. Part of that success stems from the fact that we truly have fun resolving customer challenges. They present us with problems and, as we’re solving them, we get a strong sense of satisfaction that is almost addictive. We thrive on finding the right solutions for each unique event.