Executive Q&A: APPLIED TECH | DANIEL PETERSEN, PRESIDENT

Applied Tech, based in Madison with 72 employees, is an information technology service provider to small- and mid-market businesses and was recently recognized as a Inc. 5000 fast-growing company.

Daniel Petersen, the firm’s president, shared his views on the importance of workplace culture:

What is the importance of corporate culture at Applied Tech?

Culture is everything to us. As a company focused on customer service, it’s critical that our team is engaged and committed to our mission of helping others. We do our best work and make the biggest positive impact when we have true connection with each other and shared values. Our strong culture is built upon trust, supporting each other, and knowing others are there to help when we need it.

Customer service is huge in your world. How do you build a strong ethic around customer service?

Our mission is clear: Helping people. We love tech and we’re good at it, but everyone at Applied Tech knows the tech is the tool – not the goal. The goal is helping people work through challenges, keeping them safe and secure so they can focus on their business, giving them ways to be more productive and collaborate and ultimately helping our customer be successful so they can achieve more.

How does Applied Tech keep employees engaged in their work?

We believe engagement comes from doing meaningful work and building meaningful relationships. The work we do can be challenging and sometimes stressful, but it’s incredibly satisfying to see the results when we help someone work through a challenge or teach them something new. We are a people-first business and our team has strong relationships with each other and the people we serve. We care about each other on a personal level.

Leadership is always important. But how has the pandemic underscored the need for strong leadership and flexibility?

The pandemic has underscored how important trust is to strong leadership. We are working in a distributed environment. Children are home from school with limited childcare options. Quarantines necessitate changes in plans. Everyone needs the flexibility to do their jobs while navigating these challenges. As leaders we set the vision, clearly identify the mission, give everyone the tools they need to do the job, and then trust our people to do what they do best.