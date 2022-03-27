Executive Q&A: AGRACE | LYNNE SEXTEN, PRESIDENT & CEO

Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization providing care and support to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving. It has been providing services in the Madison area since 1978 and employs 781 people.

Lynne Sexten, president and CEO, shared her thoughts on Agrace’s workplace:

Agrace deals with a wide swath of society. What emphasis do you place on diversity and inclusion in the workplace?

It’s very important that all employees, patients and clients feel they can be their whole selves when interacting with Agrace. Employees receive regular training on cultural humility and unconscious bias, starting at orientation. We are a Platinum-certified SAGECare organization. We include equity and inclusion questions on our candidate screening process to ensure that the staff we’re welcoming aboard align with our mission, vision and values, especially our value of belonging.

What role do fringe benefits play at Agrace and how vital are they to maintaining a strong workforce?

We work hard to give employees the resources and support they need to be successful. This certainly includes things like competitive wages and benefits. However, it also includes fun, unique, and helpful extras — from offering onsite oil changes for employees’ cars, to our annual giving tree and care packages delivered directly to employees’ homes. Throughout COVID, we have offered facilitated stress and grief relief sessions for employees to better manage the unusual burdens healthcare workers are experiencing.

Employees at Agrace say they find great meaning in their work. Is it a challenge to keep morale and engagement high with a staff routinely working with end-of-life issues?

Yes, it’s challenging work, but for those who choose to embrace this line of work, it is incredibly meaningful work. Families and patients in crisis let us in to help. They invite us into their private space and allow us to help manage the situation to improve quality of life. When we accomplish this, the work has tremendous meaning. The outpouring of gratitude from patients, families and friends is remarkable and fills the cup of our staff.