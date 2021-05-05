Erin-Kirsti Colstad Sun Prairie Health Care Center May 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US Navy sailor puts training to work in boat rescue Mesmerizing new Hubble Telescope images features a cluster of galaxies AP Mesmerizing new Hubble Telescope images features a cluster of galaxies This adorable dog loves to lend a helping paw with laundry and gardening AP This adorable dog loves to lend a helping paw with laundry and gardening Astronauts excited about growing space tourism AP Astronauts excited about growing space tourism