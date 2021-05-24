EVOLVING BULLPEN
The Brewers lost two key relievers last week when J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen were dealt to Tampa for shortstop Willy Adames.
As a result, Counsell stressed a need for other members of the bullpen to step up and adjust to new roles, and the three games in Cincinnati gave a glimpse of how that might look.
Left-hander Angel Perdomo (above) threw two scoreless innings in relief of Adrian Houser in the opener and could slide into the mid-game, multiple-inning role that had been filled by Brent Suter, who worked two innings Saturday but could be a candidate for more high-leverage, late-game situations ahead of set-up man Devin Williams and closer Josh Hader.
Counsell expected veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger to play a bigger role, too, though he faced just one batter over the weekend while Trevor Richards, acquired in the trade with Tampa, worked two innings in his first Brewers appearance.
The Brewers are confident in the relief options they have but in order to get the best out of those options, they'll need the offense to finally snap out of its funk and provide some breathing room in games — like Sunday, when Counsell was able to give his back-end relievers a breather with a six-run lead.
"It’s critical," Counsell said of run support. "You need score separation in your wins at times because we need to get relievers rest. We have to allow them to have rest so we can put these guys in the right spots when we do have narrow leads. That’s going to be most of the days. It’s one thing we haven’t done lately. We did it some early in the season but we have not done it lately and it’s important. The job Richards did and (Alec) Bettinger even finishing the game, that has impact on future games. It’s about score separation and that’s why those guys down there are all connected and covering their innings is a big deal."