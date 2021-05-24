EVOLVING BULLPEN

"It’s critical," Counsell said of run support. "You need score separation in your wins at times because we need to get relievers rest. We have to allow them to have rest so we can put these guys in the right spots when we do have narrow leads. That’s going to be most of the days. It’s one thing we haven’t done lately. We did it some early in the season but we have not done it lately and it’s important. The job Richards did and (Alec) Bettinger even finishing the game, that has impact on future games. It’s about score separation and that’s why those guys down there are all connected and covering their innings is a big deal."