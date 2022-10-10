 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville (5-3) at McFarland (5-3)

  • 0

The Spartans have truly hit their stride after starting the year 0-3 reeling off five straight wins by a combined score of 218-16 following a 55-7 drubbing over Whitewater. Bray Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre have combined for 1,694 total yards and 23 touchdowns to pace McFarland's balanced offense. The Blue Devils have won four straight including two shutouts after beating Delavan-Darien last week 18-0. The winner can earn a share of the Rock Valley Conference title should Whitewater miraculously upset unbeaten Monroe.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics