Evansville (5-3) at McFarland (5-3)

The Spartans have truly hit their stride after starting the year 0-3 reeling off five straight wins by a combined score of 218-16 following a 55-7 drubbing over Whitewater. Bray Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre have combined for 1,694 total yards and 23 touchdowns to pace McFarland's balanced offense. The Blue Devils have won four straight including two shutouts after beating Delavan-Darien last week 18-0. The winner can earn a share of the Rock Valley Conference title should Whitewater miraculously upset unbeaten Monroe.