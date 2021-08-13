 Skip to main content
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie

prep football photo: Sun Prairie's Nathan Schauer and Evan Malcore

Sun Prairie's Nathan Schauer (25) celebrates a first quarter touchdown with Evan Malcore, as Sun Prairie takes on Verona in Wisconsin WIAA first-round high school football playoffs on Friday, 10/25/19 at Curtis Jones Field in Verona

The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.

