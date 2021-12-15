Evan Malcore, OT, Northern Illinois

I am excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and football career at Northern Illinois University. I am thankful for my family, coaches, and teammates who have made this possible. Go Huskies! 🔴⚫️ @CoachAgpalsa @NIUCoachHammock pic.twitter.com/oH65UuCJPE— Evan Malcore (@evanmalcore) June 13, 2021
Malcore, a two-star prospect, committed to Northern Illinois back in June. He was a piece of the 13-1 Sun Prairie team that fell short in the WIAA Division 1 state title game. He is the 23rd-ranked prospect in Wisconsin according to 247Sports.