Evan Malcore, OT, Northern Illinois
Evan Malcore, OT, Northern Illinois

Malcore, a two-star prospect, committed to Northern Illinois back in June. He was a piece of the 13-1 Sun Prairie team that fell short in the WIAA Division 1 state title game. He is the 23rd-ranked prospect in Wisconsin according to 247Sports.

