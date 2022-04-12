 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ethan Yu, jr., Madison West

Madison West’s Ethan Yu serves against Madison LaFollette’s Tyger Yang in the semifinals of a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on June 9, 2021, at Quann Park in Madison. 

He was seeded fifth at the individual state tournament in 2021 with an unbeaten 16-0 record but after a bye in the first round he was upset 4-6, 6-1(6) by unseeded freshman Kristian Blagoev from Kenosha Indian Trail in the round of 32, . He is the fourth-ranked junior in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net, coming in at No. 30 in the Great Lakes region and No. 291 nationally.

