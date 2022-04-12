Ethan Yu, jr., Madison West

He was seeded fifth at the individual state tournament in 2021 with an unbeaten 16-0 record but after a bye in the first round he was upset 4-6, 6-1(6) by unseeded freshman Kristian Blagoev from Kenosha Indian Trail in the round of 32, . He is the fourth-ranked junior in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net, coming in at No. 30 in the Great Lakes region and No. 291 nationally.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today