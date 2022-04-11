Ethan Williams, sr., Madison Memorial

A member of Memorial's state-qualifying team, Williams is the best returnee, having finished tied for 83rd with a 28-over 172 to help the Spartans take 12th at Wild Rock.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today