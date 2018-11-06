Senior forward
6-10, 237
Milan, Illinois
Career numbers: 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 steals in 105 games, all starts.
Scouting report: Happ is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and earned third-team All-America honors as a sophomore in 2016-17. He enters his final season with a chance to finish his career near the top of the program’s all-time list in several categories, including points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Happ, who needs 459 points and 25 rebounds to become the fourth player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, was the only player in the nation last season to lead his team in scoring (17.9), rebounds (8.0), assists (3.7), blocks (1.1) and steals (1.5). Happ declared for the NBA draft last spring but didn’t sign with an agent and returned to UW after working out for several teams. The biggest feedback he got from front-office personnel was he needs to improve his free throw shooting and expand his offensive game away from the rim. Happ earned a bachelor’s degree in Life Science Communications and Environmental Sociology in May and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.
What’s your nickname? E-Eazy.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Bugs Bunny.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? I’ve never seen him dance, but Joe Hedstrom.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : MVP of Kickball.