Ethan Happ
Badgers forward Ethan Happ was the only player in the nation last season to lead his team in scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

School: Wisconsin

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 237

2016-17 stats: 17.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 52.8 FG percentage, 1.5 steals

Notes: As a junior, Happ was the only player in the nation to lead his team in scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. He needs 459 points and 25 rebounds to become the fourth player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Happ declared for the NBA draft last spring but didn’t sign with an agent and returned to Wisconsin after working out for several teams.

