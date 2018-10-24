Ethan Happ

School: Wisconsin
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 237
2016-17 stats: 17.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 52.8 FG percentage, 1.5 steals
Notes: As a junior, Happ was the only player in the nation to lead his team in scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. He needs 459 points and 25 rebounds to become the fourth player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Happ declared for the NBA draft last spring but didn’t sign with an agent and returned to Wisconsin after working out for several teams.