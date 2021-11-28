 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie
0 Comments

Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie

  • 0

Braatz will be the top returning swimmer for the defending Division 1 state champions Cardinals. He finished seventh in both the 50 freestyle (:21.10) and the 100 freestyle (:46.85), plus swam for Sun Prairie's winning 200 freestyle relay team, and the second-place 400 freestyle relay team. He is ranked 10th in the state and 881st nationally in his class. Senior teammate Jonathan Schluesche, ranked 22nd in the state amongst seniors, is another other key returnee for the Cardinals.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics