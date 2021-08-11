 Skip to main content
Ethan Bleich, sr., RB/LB, Portage
Portage senior Ethan Bleich (22) bursts through a big hole for a 10-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of last Friday's win over Sauk Prairie at Bob Mael Field in Portage. The Warriors return home this week as they welcome unbeaten Edgar, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Small School Division poll.

The 5-foot-8 Bleich is a punishing back who rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries in three games last season. The strong start (88.3 yards per game, 5.5 yards per attempt) was cut short by a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but he’s scheduled to return this season.

