 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erik Lincoln, sr., G, Lodi
0 Comments

Erik Lincoln, sr., G, Lodi

  • 0
Erik Lincoln (copy)

Lodi senior Erik Lincoln races up court during a non-conference game against Portage last winter.

Lincoln shouldered some of the load in the Blue Devils backcourt last season and will take on an even larger role this winter after the graduation of honorable mention All-Capitol North Conference pick Quinn Faust. Lincoln, a 5-10 guard, did a bit of everything last season for Lodi, averaging a third-best 7.3 points per game to go along with 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Lincoln was just as active defensively, racking up a team-high 36 steals with quick hands and great speed.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is lake-effect snow?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics