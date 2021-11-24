Lincoln shouldered some of the load in the Blue Devils backcourt last season and will take on an even larger role this winter after the graduation of honorable mention All-Capitol North Conference pick Quinn Faust. Lincoln, a 5-10 guard, did a bit of everything last season for Lodi, averaging a third-best 7.3 points per game to go along with 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Lincoln was just as active defensively, racking up a team-high 36 steals with quick hands and great speed.
Erik Lincoln, sr., G, Lodi
Related to this story
Most Popular
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Vigilantes carrying rifles in the streets won't make our society safer.
Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Analysis: Here's why Kyle Rittenhouse is likely to be acquitted — and why the law on self-defense must change
If the jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse, then they will be doing what the law requires them to do. That should prompt us to ask why the law dictates this result.
More than 20,000 Wisconsin football tickets went unscanned last week, and several factors are expected to lead to a smaller crowd this week against Nebraska.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
"In the park, you constantly had to watch your back .... "This is a lot different. You can lock the door and come back and know your stuff is going to be there."
You may not like the number you see.
McCarthy stalls Dems' spending bill; virus surge worsens in Upper Midwest; 'Tiger King' star's silence
- Updated
Things to know today: House vote on sweeping social, climate bill expected today; virus numbers climb in Midwest; 'Tiger King' star's silence. Get caught up.
Contributing to a retirement savings account may put you in the running for a Saver's Credit.
Circuit Court Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier also said the agency must hold a hunt immediately any time federal protections are lifted during the statutory hunting season, which runs from November through February.