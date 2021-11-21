 Skip to main content
Erik Brouette, sr., G, Portage
Erik Brouette, sr., G, Portage

Portage senior Erik Brouette races up court against Wisconsin Dells' Barrett Witt (15) after picking up a loose ball during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game last season.

Joining Roberts in the Warriors backcourt is another steady hand in Brouette. After transferring from Pardeeville early in the season as a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 guard was forced to play just JV his first season in black and orange. He more than made up for it last year, though, averaging a second-best 14.4 points and chipping in 4.2 rebounds. Like his backcourt counterpart, Brouette can hurt you off the dribble but he’s a lethal 3-point shooter in transition and the half court. He scored 20 or more points six times, including a career-high 22 twice.

