My name is Erica Janisch and I am running for District 20 alder. As a mother, I want to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a safe, positive, and efficient community. Our community should be a place where people want their children to play and grow.
After graduating from college, I did two terms as an AmeriCorps VISTA, first in Milwaukee and then in Green Bay. Most of my work was centered around low-income, minority populations, especially children. Each person I met had a vision of a better life. However, this vision was hard to achieve with the economic, racial and educational obstacles.
After my terms were complete, I came to Madison to work for the Department of Veteran Affairs. Every veteran I met was unique in their talents and needs. Many of them were disabled and having difficulty getting the assistance/guidance they needed. We commonly see this on State Street as we walk past the many homeless veterans. These veterans put their lives on the line for us and it’s time for the city to give back.
For the last six years I have been a stay-at-home mom. This isn’t considered a “job” to most and isn’t valued by many. However, being a stay-at-home-mom is the toughest “job” I’ve had and one that has taught me so much. The first thing it taught me is how expensive child care is. Even as a federal employee it wouldn’t have been cost-effective to work while paying for four kids to go to day care. Secondly, it has taught me is how to budget. When you go from two incomes to one you must learn quickly how to budget and be smart with money. Thirdly, I’ve spent several hours volunteering at my children’s schools and it made me see that the Madison Metropolitan School District is failing students, mainly low-income students and students of color. Also, how its Behavioral Education Plan (BEP) is failing both students and teachers.
I am a strong woman who is ready to take issues head-on. I am prepared to represent people who are undervalued and often unseen. I am ready to make our community safe and sustainable. I will be a strong leader for District 20 and look forward to your vote.