On a whimsical Verona campus that provides treehouse and waterfall conference rooms, an Alice in Wonderland slide and farm-themed office buildings in one section of the complex, a commitment to improving health care is alive and well among employees.
“My son thinks we just go down the slide all day,” said Tina Perkins, vice president of implementation at Epic Systems Corp. “We get to make an impact. It’s fantastic to work with some of the top health care organizations in the world, and it’s very humbling.”
Mark Lipsky, vice president of software development, agrees.
“We can directly help health care,” said Lipsky. “When I think about who we are, at the core, I think about how we can work with customers to help them succeed.”
Epic’s medical records software is used around the world and more than 200 million patients have a current electronic record in its software. The firm, founded in a basement in 1979, has about 9,800 employees.
Every time Epic takes on a new customer, wedding music is played across the campus. Said Perkins: “It is truly a lifetime partnership with our customers.”
The art-rich and quirky environment at Epic helps to spur innovation and creativity, as does its practice of sending employees into the field regularly to understand the user experience at ground zero of the health care industry.
“Developers are not just told, ‘Do this.’ They are told, ‘Learn this and figure out what the best way to address the needs are for those users,’” said Lipsky.
Perkins said Epic’s buildings are designed for 300 to 400 people, which develops a sense of community. Lipsky added that Epic wants the campus to be a fun and comfortable place to work and host customers.
While Epic offers a comprehensive benefits package, one perk that stands out is its sabbatical program. After five years, employees get four weeks of paid time off, and if they visit a country they’ve never been to before, Epic will help fund the trip for the employee and a guest. Epic employees have taken 3,000 trips and visited more than 100 nations.