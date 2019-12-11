You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
EPA seeking comment on proposal to monitor PFAS

EPA seeking comment on proposal to monitor PFAS

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking comments on a proposal to monitor the release of hazardous substances known as PFAS.

The EPA is considering a rule to add some of the synthetic compounds to the list of chemicals that companies are required to track and report to the agency’s Toxic Release Inventory.

Created by Congress in response to a pair of industrial chemical leaks, the Toxic Release Inventory requires facilities that manufacture, process or use certain chemicals linked to adverse health and environmental effects to submit annual reports for each substance. The idea is to inform the public about possible exposure and assist in development of regulations.

The EPA is considering adding some perfluorinated compounds to the current list of more than 650 chemicals and groups. The agency is requesting comments on which of approximately 4,700 PFAS compounds should be listed.

The deadline for public comment is Feb. 3.

Have your say

The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting public comment through Feb. 3 on a proposal to add certain PFAS compounds in its list of monitored toxic substances. 

Comments can be submitted through the agency’s website or mailed to Document Control Office (7407M), Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT), Environmental Protection Agency, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460-0001.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics