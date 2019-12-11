EPA seeking comment on proposal to monitor PFAS

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking comments on a proposal to monitor the release of hazardous substances known as PFAS.

The EPA is considering a rule to add some of the synthetic compounds to the list of chemicals that companies are required to track and report to the agency’s Toxic Release Inventory.

Created by Congress in response to a pair of industrial chemical leaks, the Toxic Release Inventory requires facilities that manufacture, process or use certain chemicals linked to adverse health and environmental effects to submit annual reports for each substance. The idea is to inform the public about possible exposure and assist in development of regulations.

The EPA is considering adding some perfluorinated compounds to the current list of more than 650 chemicals and groups. The agency is requesting comments on which of approximately 4,700 PFAS compounds should be listed.

The deadline for public comment is Feb. 3.

