No need to travel far to experience music and dance from all over the globe: Madison World Music Festival features a lineup of talent from unique and unexpected places Friday and Saturday. Orquesta el Macabeo (Puerto Rico) starts the Festival off 4:30 p.m. Friday on Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., followed by Hoven Droven (Sweden) at 6:45 p.m., and Lemon Bucket Orkestra (Canada/Eastern Europe) at 9 p.m. Inside Memorial Union, Sona Jobarteh (Gambia) performs at 5:15 p.m. in Wisconsin Union Theater Play Circle, and Lemon Bucket Orkestra presents a dance workshop in the Festival Room at 6 p.m. The Festival continues Saturday at Willy Street Fair, in the 900/1000 blocks of Williamson Street, with Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars (Mali/Madison) taking the stage at 2 p.m., followed by Aynur (Turkey) at 4 p.m., La Misa Negra (Latin America) at 5:45 p.m., and Gili Yalo (Israel/Ethiopia) at 7:45 p.m. The Festival wraps up back on Memorial Union Terrace with a 9 p.m. performance by La Dame Blanche (Cuba/France). Admission to the family-friendly festival is free.
More information go.madison.com/WorldMusicFestival2018; or phone 608-265-2787.
German fall fun
Have a barrel of fun during Wauktoberfest 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Endres Manufacturing Company, 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. Compete in and watch fun contests, including frau carry, limburger cheese eating, sauerkraut eating, yodeling and the dachshund dash. Kids will enjoy eight huge inflatables, pumpkin decorating, hammer sluggin’, feeding the goats, and more. Sauerbraten, sauerkraut, spaetzle and beer will be on hand, along with other food and drinks. There will also be helicopter rides, a pop-up market, live music, and TVs so you don’t have to miss the Badgers and Packers games. Admission to the family-friendly festival is free; some activities require payment.
More information wauktoberfest.com
Willy Street Fair
Find more than world music at the Willy Street Fair, in the 800/900/1000 blocks of Williamson Street, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Local vendors and food and beer concessions line the streets, while live entertainment takes place on the World Music Festival Stage, Folk Stage and Willy Street Beats stage on Saturday, and the Main Stage, Folk Stage, Kids’ Stage, Ingersoll Street Stage, and WORT Underground Stage on Sunday. Willy Street Fair Parade starts 11 a.m. Sunday from Plan B parking lot, 924 Williamson St., with the route along S. Paterson, Spaight, and Ingersoll Streets back to Williamson Street and ending back at Plan B. Admission to the family-friendly fair is free.
More information www.cwd.org/willy-street-fair or www.facebook.com/willystreetfair.