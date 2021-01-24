Wisconsin's new poet laureate delves into the art of healing a state and nation

She also wants to expand her work with prison inmates, something she has been doing steadily over the past 15 years. One of her programs would create a pen pal poetry program that connects prison inmates with other residents of the state without disclosing addresses.

“I have just experienced this community that needs it in a different way and for different reasons,” Kelly Hamilton said. “Those folks receiving a letter with a poem in it gives them one more day of celebrating their own humanity. And someone outside of prison who’s never considered or never thought of receiving a poem that just happens to be from an inmate, can’t do anything but shift a perception or remind them that these are humans that are in these buildings. And across the board, everybody gets to celebrate poetry so everybody wins.”

Up north

For now, Kelly Hamilton, like the much of the rest of the world, is working remotely from home. Only her base until this summer is Anchorage, Alaska. This is where she and her husband, Kima Hamilton, who is from there and whom she met while they were both coaching the Brave New Voices program, are riding out the pandemic.