Wisconsin artists receive nation's highest arts honor

There are three streams of raised beadwork. One being the in-community personal attire and religious items worn and used by the Haudenosaunee. Another is the “whimsey” stream that was created to appeal to Victorian tourists to Niagara Falls and down the East Coast in the mid-1800s.

The third is the type Hoffman creates. It is deeply connected to the cultural roots but uses modern materials to advance cultural history.

In the 1990s, Samuel Thomas and Lorna Hill, renowned Cayuga artists from Ontario, came to Wisconsin to teach traditional Haudenosaunee beadwork and it “lit a fire” under Hoffman as an artist. She had dabbled in beaded earrings and bracelets in the 1970s and 80s, but the class made her realize that the beadwork was more than just pretty, it was important culturally.

Hoffman works on a much larger scale than what is typical of raised beadwork. All her forms are original patternmaking designs and all her beadwork embellishments are original to her.