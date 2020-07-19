Wisconsin artists receive nation's highest arts honor

Wisconsin residents Wayne “Minogiizhig” Valliere, Lac du Flambeau, and Karen Ann Hoffman, Stevens Point, have been awarded America’s highest honor for folk and traditional artists – the National Heritage Fellowship. The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) chooses just nine recipients from a field of 100-plus nominations each year.
The fellowship not only recognizes cultural heritage artists for their skills, but also for their efforts in sharing their knowledge with the community and the next generation. Past winners include bluesman B.B. King and bluegrass musician Bill Monroe.
Valliere sees the honor as a lifetime achievement award for his birch bark canoe building. A member of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe tribe, he is very humbled to accept the award, and accepts it not only for himself, but for the whole Anishinaabe nation that includes the Ojibwe, Potawatomi and Ottawa tribes.
“Our grand knowledge doesn’t belong just to me,” Valliere said. “We hold the knowledge for the ones not yet born. I’m passing it on so it stays alive.”
Hoffman, a member of the Oneida Nation, is being recognized for her Iroquois raised beadwork.
The National Heritage Fellowship award comes with a “generous” cash stipend — a one-time award of $25,000 — but Hoffman says what is more important is the platform that an honor of this rank provides her to increase public awareness of the strength and beauty of Native American art in general, and raised beadwork in particular.
“This honor, which is the nation’s highest award, is built on the long history of Haudenosaunee and its vibrant present and strong future,” Hoffman said. “It is my joyous responsibility to represent all the artists and I am hopeful I will live up to that responsibility.”
Learning from elders
As far back as he can remember, Valliere has been involved with Anishinaabe native arts and culture including beadwork, loomwork, basketry, sculpture, decoy carving and more. His parents provided opportunities for him to be exposed to different elders in his tribe and other tribes to learn from them.
When he was a teen, Valliere created spiritual drawings and paintings depicting traditional Ojibwe life. He did a lot of research to understand the scenes and objects he was painting, which led to an interest in producing the traditional arts themselves. Learning about one thing led to another, and then to canoe building at age 14. Usually it takes years to become a master canoe builder, but he built his first one, solo, by age 16.
“It was crude, but it was the beginning of a lifetime journey that hasn’t stopped yet,” Valliere said.
Valliere feels he is moving into his elder years and now is the time to teach. Elders are given a long life and it’s their responsibility to share with the next generations so tradition lives on, he said. It was about 15 years ago that he started a process of bringing birch bark canoe culture back to Anishinaabe.
Valliere mentors apprentices in the highly evolved craft of creating birch bark canoes. The process includes locating usable natural materials in the forests, harvesting the materials, processing the materials for use, and construction of the canoe. He also teaches his apprentices the native language associated with canoe building and things in the woods.
The canoes are built with birch bark for the hull, cedar for the ribs and sheathing, spruce roots for stitching and lashings, and pine pitch mixed with oak ash and deer tallow to tar the stitching. Valliere described the beauty of the curves and lines, the colors and hues, and the smells of the bark and cedar.
“When the water hits the cedar, it’s a wonderful aroma,” he said. “It makes you aware of all your senses when you are paddling in one.”
More than pretty
Growing up, Hoffman didn’t know art was separate from life.
“Being alive means being an artist, just a way of life,” she said.
Haudenosaunee are the people of the six nations of the Iroquois Confederacy. Raised beadwork history stretches as far back as memory goes, but the materials that come into an artist’s hands changes over time.
“Ten thousand years ago, there weren’t steel needles and glass beads, but we had the same culture,” Hoffman said. “Artists have been expressing that culture with different tools ever since.”
There are three streams of raised beadwork. One being the in-community personal attire and religious items worn and used by the Haudenosaunee. Another is the “whimsey” stream that was created to appeal to Victorian tourists to Niagara Falls and down the East Coast in the mid-1800s.
The third is the type Hoffman creates. It is deeply connected to the cultural roots but uses modern materials to advance cultural history.
In the 1990s, Samuel Thomas and Lorna Hill, renowned Cayuga artists from Ontario, came to Wisconsin to teach traditional Haudenosaunee beadwork and it “lit a fire” under Hoffman as an artist. She had dabbled in beaded earrings and bracelets in the 1970s and 80s, but the class made her realize that the beadwork was more than just pretty, it was important culturally.
Hoffman works on a much larger scale than what is typical of raised beadwork. All her forms are original patternmaking designs and all her beadwork embellishments are original to her.
“Each legacy piece that I make is, to me, alive and imbued with responsibilities to my ancestors and the faces of those not yet known,” Hoffman said. “The piece is ‘in charge.’ I have to get the story right. I have to get all the details right. I have to work for the story, and so it can take me a year to 18 months, or more, to produce a legacy piece.”
Hoffman is currently working on a legacy piece to honor Native American victims of scarlet fever whose burial grounds are now under UW-Stevens Point.
Hoffman’s work can be seen in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, Washington, D.C.; the Field Museum, Chicago; the Iroquois Indian Museum, Howes Cave, New York; and the Oneida Nation Museum, De Pere.
Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program
While the NEA’s National Heritage Fellowship is a once-in-a-lifetime award, the Wisconsin Arts Board has a Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program that master artists can participate in more than once. Hoffman has participated three years with four apprentices.
The Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program is dedicated to strengthening and preserving diverse cultural traditions. It supports the direct passage of traditional art skills and knowledge from master artists to apprentices with grant money.
The number of Folk Arts Apprenticeship applicants and award recipients varies year to year, said Kaitlyn Berle, Folk & Traditional Arts Coordinator for the Wisconsin Arts Board , but the average is 10 awards to master artist/apprentice pairs.
“A few of this year’s apprenticeship art forms include traditional Ojibwe finger weaving, African American Rootwork and traditional medicine, Norwegian rosemaling, Turkish Ebru, a traditional paper-marbling technique, and Togolese drumming and dance,” Berle said.
