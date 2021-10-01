Watch now: The scoop on This $&@! Just Got Serious, Madison's most mysterious ice cream

In 2013, This $&@! Just Got Serious was named the best new flavor by the National Ice Cream Retailers Association at its annual meeting in St. Louis. That year, 22 new flavors were submitted by association member companies. Oppelt said that honor won her more free ice cream.

Serious also took first prize this year at the World Dairy Expo for best ice cream with caramel.

When Deadman and Oppelt met for the first time this week to talk to a reporter, Deadman gave Oppelt 10 cards good for a free ice cream cone or dish and four This $&@! Just Got Serious T-shirts.

Oppelt didn't take full advantage of her original prize when she won the contest. "At the time, I was actually dieting for a bodybuilding show, so I really couldn't eat that much ice cream," she said. "I would go in and get the free ice cream and then I would give it away to people."

Having a lively name influences what people think of the flavor, Deadman said. "Because it could have easily just been 'salty caramel, chocolate, cashew flavor,' and people would have been bored with it. But This Just Got Serious is just a fun name. And people are like, 'What is that?' And then they love it because it's a great flavor."

Oppelt said by design, the name is mysterious and doesn't give away the flavor.