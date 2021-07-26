Updated: Late Summer Arts Guide: A return to live music, fairs and festivals

“The world is closed down to us. We cut our teeth on getting the greatest bands of Africa, the Caribbean, South America,” Director Bob Queen said. “That’s just not available to us right now.”

Instead, the series will lean heavily on the music of New Orleans, including the Iguanas, Mama DigDown’s Brass Band and Paul Cebar. The Sessions’ “resident” musicians Herlin Riley and Victor Goines will also put on a special performance at the festival's main stage Sunday night. Performances from local Hmong dance troop Ntxhais Tsheej Haj, comedian Kevin Bozeman and international rock ‘n’ roll band Making Movies will be featured.

The first five sessions will take place at McPike Park and offer free admittance, with the final sessions being held at the Garver Patio at the Garver Feed Mill on Sept. 11 and 12. The tickets for the sessions at the mill will be $10 and include an all-day wristband so attendees can come and go.

Restrictions will be lax at the Sessions. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks if they aren’t fully vaccinated, and surfaces will be cleaned regularly. Hand washing and sanitization stations will be available.