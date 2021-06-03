Union Terrace summer includes Steely Dane, Don't Mess with Cupid; Here's the lineup

Shauna Breneman, the Union's spokesperson, said the Terrace increased seating by about 500 chairs Wednesday because of changes in campus health and safety protocols.

She said that puts the Terrace's increased capacity at about 34 percent of normal capacity. The Terrace now has about 1,700 seats, while its full capacity is about 5,000. Effective Wednesday, visitors can move tables and chairs around to best accommodate groups.

"We are continuing to operate at a reduced capacity out of an abundance of caution and will continue to evaluate our capacity and other health and safety practices throughout the season," Breneman said.

Visitors are no longer required to wear masks, but Breneman said unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to wear them indoors.

Public Health Madison and Dane County allowed COVID-19 restrictions to expire Wednesday with no new orders replacing them, meaning all local restrictions on the size of gatherings and the county's mask mandate have been eliminated.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks or social distance for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of size.

