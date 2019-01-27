If you go

UW-Madison's Winter Carnival

What: Ice golf, snowshoeing, hockey, broomball, outdoor yoga or 'snowga' and more

Where: Events are based at the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

When: Thursday through Sunday. Event times vary.

Cost: Most events are free.

More information: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/special-events/wintercarnival/

Frozen Assets

What: Festival benefits the Clean Lakes Alliance and features a fat tire bike ride, ice skating, kids activities and more.

Where: Events based at the Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Ave., and Lake Mendota

When: Festival runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3. A paid fat tire bike race takes place Friday night and Clean Lakes Alliance fundraiser taking place Saturday night.

Cost: Free. Races require registration fee and fundraiser requires paid ticket.

More information: https://cleanlakesalliance.org/frozen-assets/#festival

Madison Winter Festival

What: Festival offers the public a chance to try winter activities such as cross country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating and more. Plus live music, kids activities and an ice sculpting competition.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3

Where: Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Cost: Admission is free. Some events require registration.

More information: http://www.winter-fest.com/